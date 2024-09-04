EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives $48.06 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.06.
EPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,504,000 after purchasing an additional 109,144 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,691,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,292,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 23.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,435,000 after buying an additional 222,800 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,139,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,836,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EPR opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 11.12 and a quick ratio of 11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.73. EPR Properties has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $49.10.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.47%.
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.
