EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives $48.06 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.06.

EPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Insider Activity at EPR Properties

Institutional Trading of EPR Properties

In other news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at $253,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $25,941.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,504,000 after purchasing an additional 109,144 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,691,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,292,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 23.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,435,000 after buying an additional 222,800 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,139,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,836,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 11.12 and a quick ratio of 11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.73. EPR Properties has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $49.10.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.47%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

