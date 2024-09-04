EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $11.53 Per Share

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for EQB in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 29th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will earn $11.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.57. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $11.44 per share.
EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C$2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.93 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$327.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$325.00 million. EQB had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 39.67%.
EQB Price Performance
Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$94.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$95.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$89.54. The company has a market cap of C$3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58. EQB has a 1-year low of C$66.41 and a 1-year high of C$98.88.
EQB Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is 19.33%.
About EQB
EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.
