EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $11.53 Per Share

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for EQB in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 29th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will earn $11.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.57. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $11.44 per share.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C$2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.93 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$327.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$325.00 million. EQB had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 39.67%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EQB. TD Securities decreased their target price on EQB from C$112.00 to C$109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EQB from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. CIBC reduced their target price on EQB from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EQB from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on EQB from C$113.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$105.67.

EQB Price Performance

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$94.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$95.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$89.54. The company has a market cap of C$3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58. EQB has a 1-year low of C$66.41 and a 1-year high of C$98.88.

EQB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is 19.33%.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

