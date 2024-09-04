ERC20 One Day Trading Volume Hits $10.00 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 43.2% higher against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $10.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007934 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,812.08 or 0.99921618 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012731 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007855 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007570 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00374345 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

