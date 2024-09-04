ERC20 Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.00 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $10.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 43.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007955 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,094.21 or 1.00144484 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012817 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007834 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007659 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

