Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Sets New 12-Month High at $304.69

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $304.69 and last traded at $304.61, with a volume of 7951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $302.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.25.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.28 and a 200-day moving average of $261.96.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($2.40). The firm had revenue of $442.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.26 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,895.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 225,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,093,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 43,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 22,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Further Reading

