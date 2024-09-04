Euler (EUL) Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Euler (EUL) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Euler token can now be bought for $5.06 or 0.00008799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Euler has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Euler has a market cap of $84.31 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Euler Token Profile

Euler’s genesis date was December 30th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler (EUL) is a digital token for the Euler platform, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built on Ethereum. It allows users to lend and borrow various digital assets, with features like permissionless lending and efficient risk management. EUL tokens are used for governance, enabling holders to vote on platform decisions, and may be used in reward structures. The platform was founded by Michael Bentley, Doug Hoyte, and Jack Prior in 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

