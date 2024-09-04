Evermay Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 69,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $47.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

