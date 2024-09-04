Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Stock Price Up 5%

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.78. 142,599 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,538,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVLV shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Evolv Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolv Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $25.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Evolv Technologies by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

