Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Trading 11.1% Higher

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 181,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 125,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.78.

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

