Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,374 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,487.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,829,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE stock opened at $136.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.01. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $160.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

