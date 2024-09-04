EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 677,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 1.30% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 129.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 271.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $116,947.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at $18,611. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42. The company has a market cap of $424.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.58. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.24% and a negative net margin of 172.29%. Analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

