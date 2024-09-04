Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.10

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.10 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.07), with a volume of 74489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.35 ($0.07).

Falcon Oil & Gas Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a market cap of £56.61 million, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.86.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.