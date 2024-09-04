FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Head to Head Analysis

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) and FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GeoPark and FEC Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPark $749.47 million 0.60 $111.07 million $2.04 4.00 FEC Resources N/A N/A -$190,000.00 N/A N/A

GeoPark has higher revenue and earnings than FEC Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

GeoPark has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FEC Resources has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GeoPark and FEC Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPark 0 0 3 0 3.00 FEC Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

GeoPark presently has a consensus price target of $13.17, indicating a potential upside of 61.36%. Given GeoPark’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GeoPark is more favorable than FEC Resources.

Profitability

This table compares GeoPark and FEC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPark 14.28% 60.77% 10.72% FEC Resources N/A 388.05% 286.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.2% of GeoPark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of FEC Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of GeoPark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GeoPark beats FEC Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

About FEC Resources

FEC Resources Inc. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Philippines. The company, through its 6.8% interest in Forum Energy Limited, primarily owns a 70% interest in the GSEC101 offshore license covering an area of approximately 10,360 square kilometers located to the northwest of the Philippine Island of Palawan. FEC Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. FEC Resources Inc. operates as a subsidiary of PXP Energy Corporation.

