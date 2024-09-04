Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Down 3.4%

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $194.21 and last traded at $195.49. Approximately 131,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,108,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.35.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.98.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the second quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

