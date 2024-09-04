Ferguson Shapiro LLC Takes Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,946,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,334,000 after acquiring an additional 619,287 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 58.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,912,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,784,000 after purchasing an additional 703,620 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,415,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,205,000 after buying an additional 87,714 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 980,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,550,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 970,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,580,000 after buying an additional 69,671 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average of $46.89. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.