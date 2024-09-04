Ferguson Shapiro LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 0.4% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. City State Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $173.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.45. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

