F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

NYSE FG traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $41.81. The stock had a trading volume of 76,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,070. F&G Annuities & Life has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.81.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Equities analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter worth $939,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 258.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,878,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the 1st quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter worth $8,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.

