Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) is Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 302,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,623 shares during the quarter. Fidelity High Dividend ETF makes up 3.7% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $14,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period.

Shares of FDVV opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $36.94 and a 12-month high of $50.15.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

