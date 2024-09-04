Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) PT Raised to $63.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,612. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $60.09.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.19%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $887,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 499.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 53,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 44,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 74.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 246,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,203,000 after purchasing an additional 105,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

