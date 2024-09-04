Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 352,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,011 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $15,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,292,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,307,000 after buying an additional 28,282 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 204,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after buying an additional 15,196 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 334,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after acquiring an additional 36,794 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FBND stock opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.25. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.85.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

