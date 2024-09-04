Fiduciary Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $336,627,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2,984.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,479,000 after purchasing an additional 424,831 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,856,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,129,000 after purchasing an additional 121,914 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 687,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,578,000 after purchasing an additional 67,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $11,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LECO. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $186.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.13. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.00 and a 12-month high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

