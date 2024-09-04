Fiera Capital Corp Buys 10,432 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 918,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,432 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.93% of AtriCure worth $20,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,766,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $170,100,000 after buying an additional 76,146 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 27.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,681,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $81,556,000 after acquiring an additional 575,605 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,382,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,067,000 after acquiring an additional 33,417 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in AtriCure by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,329,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,448,000 after acquiring an additional 95,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AtriCure by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,001,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AtriCure

In other news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $84,245.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,907.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATRC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.44.

AtriCure Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 1.44.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $116.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

