Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,476 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 24.6% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter worth $194,000.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MHD opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.