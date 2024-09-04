Fiera Capital Corp Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 2.9 %

HLI opened at $151.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.67 and a 12 month high of $157.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.27.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.70 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.47%.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $30,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,582.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,788,303 in the last ninety days. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on HLI

About Houlihan Lokey

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.