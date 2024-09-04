Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 896,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.86% of ACI Worldwide worth $35,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 123.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 638.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of ACIW opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.34.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $373.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.95 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 12.01%. On average, research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

