Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $241,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evexia Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Ndwm LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.70. 596,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,080,409. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.42 and a 200 day moving average of $215.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $234.01.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

