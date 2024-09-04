Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $455,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $29.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,238. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $29.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.90.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

