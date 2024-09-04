Financial Enhancement Group LLC Raises Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 16.5% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 19,961 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 37.3% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 371.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 13,014 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,029,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,876,713. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.33.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

