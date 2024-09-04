Financial Enhancement Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFLO. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,312,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,693,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 20,798 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,173,000.

Get VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VFLO traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $32.66. The stock had a trading volume of 30,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,712. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $33.39. The stock has a market cap of $582.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.36.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0166 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.