Financial Review: Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) and Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC)

Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) and Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Moolec Science and Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moolec Science 0 0 3 0 3.00 Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A

Moolec Science currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 483.86%. Given Moolec Science’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Moolec Science is more favorable than Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moolec Science $5.01 million 7.07 -$51.79 million N/A N/A Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III N/A N/A $280,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Moolec Science and Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Moolec Science.

Profitability

This table compares Moolec Science and Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moolec Science -150.27% -87.89% -33.26% Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III N/A -81.59% 1.89%

Risk & Volatility

Moolec Science has a beta of -0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Moolec Science shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Moolec Science shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III beats Moolec Science on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moolec Science

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product. It operates in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Luxembourg.

About Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire business in the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

