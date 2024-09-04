Findev (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Shares Down 2%

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
Findev Stock Up 2.1 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26.
Findev Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0055 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 43.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.
About Findev
Findev Inc, a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments.
