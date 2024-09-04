First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.16

First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$17.16 and last traded at C$17.16, with a volume of 3916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.14.
First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.77.
First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund Company Profile
First Asset Canadian Reit Income Fund (the Fund), formerly First Asset REIT Income Fund, is a Canada-based investment trust. The Fund’s investment objectives is to provide holders with the benefits of high monthly cash distributions together with the opportunity for capital appreciation through the active management of a diversified portfolio of real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate corporations that are listed on Canadian stock exchanges.
