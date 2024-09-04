First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 215,111 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 203,685 shares.The stock last traded at $27.26 and had previously closed at $27.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Busey from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on First Busey from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Busey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Get First Busey alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BUSE

First Busey Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.97. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.85.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. First Busey had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $116.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

Insider Activity at First Busey

In other news, EVP John Joseph Powers sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $143,358.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,088.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Joseph Powers sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $143,358.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,088.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $389,328.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,277 shares in the company, valued at $9,092,960.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 264 shares of company stock worth $5,319 and sold 22,790 shares worth $536,477. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in First Busey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 257.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 10.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in First Busey by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Busey

(Get Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.