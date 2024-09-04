First Farmers Financial (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Stock Price Up 0.8%

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.50 and last traded at $66.50. 117 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.00.

First Farmers Financial Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.78.

Get First Farmers Financial alerts:

First Farmers Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from First Farmers Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.

First Farmers Financial Company Profile

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Farmers Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Farmers Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.