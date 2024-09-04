First Merchants Co. (FRME) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on September 20th

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

First Merchants has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. First Merchants has a payout ratio of 39.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Merchants to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants Price Performance

FRME opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). First Merchants had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $267.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Merchants will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

FRME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens downgraded First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Merchants from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First Merchants in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Merchants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FRME

First Merchants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.