First National Trust Co Has $20.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First National Trust Co raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $60.28 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $62.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average of $59.12. The company has a market capitalization of $84.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.