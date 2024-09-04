First National Trust Co Has $21.65 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

First National Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First National Trust Co owned 0.28% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $21,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 56.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFAS stock opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $66.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.17 and its 200-day moving average is $60.92.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

