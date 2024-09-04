First National Trust Co Has $29.73 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

First National Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,511 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up about 1.2% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $29,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.2% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 286,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,065,000 after acquiring an additional 108,677 shares in the last quarter. Oak Root LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Root LLC now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 13,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $84.29 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

