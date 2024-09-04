First Niles Financial, Inc. (FNFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on September 20th

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.
First Niles Financial Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FNFI opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. First Niles Financial has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $10.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91.
First Niles Financial Company Profile
