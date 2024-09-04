First Niles Financial, Inc. (FNFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on September 20th

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

First Niles Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FNFI opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. First Niles Financial has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $10.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91.

First Niles Financial Company Profile

First Niles Financial, Inc operates as a holding company for the Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services in Ohio, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings, money market deposit, statement savings, and Christmas club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

