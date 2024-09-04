First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Up 7.7% in August

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

First Pacific Stock Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS FPAFY opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. First Pacific has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31.

First Pacific Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0654 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

About First Pacific

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks.

