First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) is FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up about 2.2% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 24,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 194,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 40,010 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMB stock opened at $51.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.27. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $52.07.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

