Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.92

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.46.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $299.34 million during the quarter.

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.

