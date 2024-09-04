Fortem Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,378 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,443,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 991,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $119,868,000 after buying an additional 22,638 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 871.7% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 20,891 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 18,741 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

EOG Resources Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $123.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.87 and a 200 day moving average of $126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

