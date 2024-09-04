Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $480,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 615,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.1% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 24.1% during the second quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 82,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

