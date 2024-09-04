Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 290 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises 1.4% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,258,076,000 after acquiring an additional 672,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,561,181,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,537,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,611,000 after buying an additional 72,645 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,321,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,165,000 after buying an additional 92,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,814,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,905,000 after buying an additional 78,866 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Argus upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.28.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SPG stock opened at $163.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.98 and a 200 day moving average of $150.84. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $169.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.46%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

