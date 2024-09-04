Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 912 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $170.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $172.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.40.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

