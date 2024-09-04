Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,171 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,801,000 after purchasing an additional 38,621,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after buying an additional 30,526,866 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,872,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,406,000 after buying an additional 216,899 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,929,000 after buying an additional 8,690,906 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,704,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,868,000 after buying an additional 397,533 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $60.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $62.86. The stock has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

