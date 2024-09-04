Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Buys 6,967 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $90.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.15 and a 200-day moving average of $87.59. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $97.22.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

