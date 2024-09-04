Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 19,998 Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSMO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $405,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSMO opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.17 and its 200-day moving average is $60.63. The firm has a market cap of $443.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

