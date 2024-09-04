Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,384,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,737,000 after purchasing an additional 85,561 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 614.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 20,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Ares Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 61,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $21.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.74.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 59.76%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

